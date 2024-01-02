Protests Against Centre's Changed Hit-And-Run Law Intensify In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) Protests against the changed hit-and-run law of the Centre continued across Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The new hit-and-run law, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, imposes stricter penalties on drivers who flee accident spots. According to the law, a driver who flees the scene after an accident will face up to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 7 lakh. This law also applies to private vehicle owners. Earlier, under the Indian Penal Code, the prison term was for two years.

Late on Monday night, the striking drivers and protesters in ​​Kekri district first vandalized a police vehicle and then set it on fire.

Two cops were injured in stone pelting. Policemen who arrived to clear the jam had to flee to save their lives; A case was registered against 20 people in this matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Protests started in Rajasthan on Monday against the new hit-and-run law. Along with the Truck and Trailer Association, private bus operators have also gone on strike in the state. As a precautionary measure, the operation of roadways buses was stopped.

Protests against this law were held in different districts including Alwar, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bhilwara. Road blockades were put up at different places. Due to traffic jams, business was not conducted in Muhana Mandi of Jaipur also. Traders said that vegetables and fruits coming from different states could not reach the market. In Ajmer and Jalore, truck operators demonstrated at the Collectorate and demanded amendments in the law.

