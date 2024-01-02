Nitish Kumar Not Joining NDA: Bihar Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may again join NDA after being elected as a JD-U President, state's Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha said that Nitish Kumar will not join the NDA as such a move is not possible.

“There is no truth in Nitish Kumar going to the NDA. INDIA bloc is united and we will contest the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar,” Jha said.

He said that the political parties in INDIA bloc are analysing their pre-poll strength and accordingly seat sharing formula will be finalised.

“The discussion on the seat sharing formula among leaders of INDIA bloc is underway and will soon be finalised,” Jha said.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar will become convener of INDIA bloc, Jha said that he has no information about it.

After Lalan Singh quit from the post of JD-U President and handed over the charge to the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, there were speculations that Nitish Kumar may join NDA as he was unable to get the desired post of convener in INDIA bloc.

