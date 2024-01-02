Russia Declares Foiling Ukrainian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Russian air defense units have thwarted a fresh Ukrainian attack with multiple Vilkha ballistic missiles on the border Belgorod region.

A statement by the Ministry of Defense, released on Tuesday, indicated that the defense forces downed a number of the ballistic Vilkha missiles, unleashed by the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Belgorod, revealing that 24 people were killed and 110 others were wounded in a similar attack on the frontier region two days ago.

It added that on New Year's eve, several people were killed and others were injured when the Ukrainian forces bombed Donetsk, the unofficial capital of Donbas (or Donbass), a region in Ukraine controlled by pro-Moscow forces.

Since start of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 22, 2022, the official statement continued, the Russian forces have shot down 565 Ukrainian warplanes and 263 helicopters, intercepted 10,352 drones and destroyed 445 missile networks, in addition to 14,434 tanks, 1,194 heavy-fire vehicles, 7,611 artillery pieces and 16,966 various military vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced launch of the "special military operation" in Ukraine to protect the Russian-speaking populace in Donbas. And, on September 30, 2022, Moscow unilaterally declared its annexation of Donbas together with two other Ukrainian oblasts, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. (end)

as









MENAFN02012024000071011013ID1107676958