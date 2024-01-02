Kuwait Amir Receives Prime Minister, Two Minsiters

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir, separately, received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also hosted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the same venue. (end) tm

