Central Florida Mediator/Arbitrator Rick Kolodinsky Joins UWWM's Panel

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (January 2, 2024) – Rick Kolodinsky , a litigator of over 40 years, brings his real-world experience to bear as a Circuit Civil and Appellate certified mediator and qualified arbitrator with Upchurch Watson White & Max.

As he describes it, Mr. Kolodinsky uses the benefit of this deep experience to help parties discover“the point where their interests intersect so as to avoid the risks inherent in litigation and achieve the satisfaction of a reasonable resolution to their dispute.”

“Rick has had a stellar career as a respected trial attorney,” John Upchurch, UWWM's CEO, said.“He practiced before me when I was on the bench years ago, and I have seen his success as he became one of the community's most admired attorneys. His calm and reassuring manner will inspire confidence in the guidance and advice he offers clients in the resolution of their cases, and we look forward to a warm and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Mr. Kolodinsky has litigated torts of all types for over 40 years throughout the state and has been lead counsel in a wide variety of personal injury and death cases in the areas of auto, truck, premises, employment, and products liability as well as those involving professional malpractice. He has consistently achieved an AV Preeminent Peer Review rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Kolodinsky has been Board Certified as a Civil Trial Lawyer since 1989 and has been inducted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

He chaired the 7th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the 7th Circuit and was a member of the Volusia Civil Trial Lawyers Association executive committee. He was a charter member“Master” of the Dunn-Blount Inn of Court. He served on the board of directors of the Florida Justice Association, a professional, statewide association of about 3,000 lawyers who work to protect the civil justice system. He has been awarded FJA's Eagle Talon award twice.

For details or to schedule a mediation or arbitration with Mr. Kolodinsky, please contact case manager Christine Amato at ... or (800) 264-2622.

