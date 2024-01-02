NBO Unveils Double Rewards Bonanza For International Transactions

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Continuing its dedicated efforts to enhance customers' banking experiences, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced a special Double Rewards offer on all NBO cards for international Point-of-Sale (POS) transactions during the holiday season. This exclusive campaign, valid from 15 December 2023 to 15 January 2024, is set to enrich the joy of the holiday season for customers, providing added value and benefits as they engage in international transactions.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager, Head of Products at NBO, expressed:“Our commitment at National Bank of Oman is unwavering in delivering innovative and rewarding solutions. The Double Rewards campaign reflects our dedication to spreading joy during this celebratory season. This exciting campaign is poised to provide our customers with unparalleled experiences by making their celebrations truly memorable. As we joyfully embrace the festive spirit and bid farewell to the year, we extend a warm invitation to our customers to seize this exclusive offer and leverage this opportunity during their overseas travels to make the most of the Double Rewards offer. Wishing all our customers a season filled with happiness and prosperity.”

The Double Rewards Offer is accessible to both Omani nationals and expatriates residing in Oman who are travelling overseas, specifically during the festive holiday season and year-end celebrations. This exclusive promotion covers select NBO Debit Credit and Prepaid cards providing double rewards for POS transactions. This includes a wide range of cards such as Infinite, Signature, Platinum, and Gold Credit Cards, as well as Platinum, Signature, Infinite Debit Cards, and Badeel Travel Prepaid Card.

This enhancement allows customers to enjoy even greater benefits, with Infinite & Signature Credit Cards yielding 2% (1% + 1%) rewards and similar advantages across other card categories. This initiative is in line with NBO's ongoing commitment to provide exceptional rewards and incentives for its valued cardholders.

The Double Reward campaign will be valid for a month, providing ample time for customers to make the most of this festive offer. Cashback earned during the campaign will be credited to the customer's reward account within 30 working days from the campaign end date.

The Double Rewards offer is exclusively applicable to international POS and merchant transactions alone, and is not valid for e-commerce or online transactions. This adds an extra layer of value to the customers' international spending experiences.

NBO is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative banking solutions and customer-centric financial solutions. Comprehensive details regarding NBO's array of accounts, products, and exclusive offers are readily accessible at , available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre or via the user-friendly NBO Mobile App.