Revolutionizing CPR And AED Training: UC Health Cincinnati Proudly Supports The Damar Hamlin Effect For Nationwide Cardiac Arrest Awareness

CINCINNATI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a game-changing twist of fate, Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin has emerged as a driving force behind a nationwide transformation in CPR and AED training. UC Health, which initially cared for Hamlin, is proud to continue to stand alongside Hamlin and his family to help raise awareness of cardiac arrest.

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills Football player at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Part of Damar Hamlin's care team (from left to right) Saad Ahmad, MD, cardiovascular disease; William Knight, MD, emergency medicine; Charles Hattemer, MD division chief of cardiovascular health and disease; and Timothy Pritts, MD, section chief of general surgery at UC Health.

In the year since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest live on Monday Night Football, his remarkable recovery has inspired thousands of people across the nation and Greater Cincinnati to become trained in life-saving CPR and AED techniques. His commitment to raising awareness of cardiac arrest and helping others, especially young athletes, has been an inspiration to us all at UC Health.

"It is remarkable to see the influence that Damar has had on our community and the rest of the country," said Timothy Pritts, MD, section chief of general surgery at UC Health. "His dedication to raising awareness about CPR and AED education is truly making a difference, and we are incredibly proud to witness his efforts."

Over the past year, "The Damar Effect" has ignited a substantial increase in CPR and AED trainings, spurred advancements in cutting-edge equipment, and even catalyzed legislative changes.

Dr. William Knight, emergency medicine physician and critical care physician at UC Health said, "It's an honor to watch Damar and his foundation bring awareness around an important subject like CPR and AED education. He is truly making a difference, and we are so proud to support him."



Awareness Surge: The American Heart Association (AHA) has experienced a 620% spike in page views to its "Hands-Only CPR" content pages and a 145% increase in page views to its "What is CPR" page, reflecting a significant uptick in interest and eagerness to acquire essential life-saving skills.



Cutting-Edge Technology Adoption: UC Health, Greater Cincinnati's academic healthcare system, has embraced the "Damar Effect" by introducing Transesophageal ultrasound (TE) for cardiac arrest patients at UC Medical Center. This state-of-the-art technology allows for a comprehensive examination of the heart without obstructions, offering critical insights for effective treatment. The purchase of this equipment was made possible by an outpouring of donations to the health system in the weeks following Hamlin's injury.



UC Health's Take10 Cincinnati CPR trainers have seen a sixfold increase in demand, training over 2,440 individuals in 78 sessions-underscoring the tangible impact of Hamlin's advocacy on CPR education.



Legislative Momentum : Twelve states have enacted legislation to make CPR and AEDs more accessible in public spaces and youth sports venues. In Ohio, the state House has passed HB 47 to mandate clearly marked AEDs in all Ohio schools, including at all indoor and outdoor athletic facilities. The bill is currently under review by the state Senate

Widespread Public Interest: Google searches related to CPR and AED have surged by 42% in the past year. Monthly search volumes for "CPR and AED" and "CPR training" have increased by 41.63% and 25.50%, respectively, positioning Damar Hamlin as the most googled person in the world in 2023.

The "Damar Effect" is an ongoing force, reshaping CPR and AED training nationwide, saving lives, and empowering individuals to act confidently in emergency situations. As Hamlin's advocacy gains momentum, the profound impact on communities and healthcare systems alike is immeasurable.

For more information about CPR and AED training and to be part of the "Damar Effect" in 2024, please visit .

