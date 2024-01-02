(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to the CDC, Cognitive Decline a Major Health Concern for 11% of Americans, 68.59 Million Now Between Age 59 and 77

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MD Nutrition, makers of nutritional supplements developed by physicians, with scientifically studied ingredients and offered in clinical doses, introduces the newest SKU to its lineup of 25 condition-specific products, MindMD. Created to support cognitive health and provide neurosupportive benefits, the broad-spectrum daily product is endorsed by 30-year integrative neurology pioneer, Dr. Alexander Zubkov. MindMD will become available to the public on December 31, 2023 and retails for $79.

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), cognitive decline is a major health concern affecting over 11% of adults. In 2023, Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) are celebrating birthdays between the ages of 59 and 77 and make up the second largest American population; 68.59 million people .

A key player in the MindMD formula is Bacognize , a proprietary extract of Bacopa monnieri. This adaptogenic powerhouse is standardized to support cognitive function and acuity, fostering focus and learning.

Another star ingredient in MindMD is Cognigrape , a standardized red grape juice powder extract packed with bioactive flavonoids, anthocyanin, and proanthocyanidin. Cognigrape was added to address the multifaceted aspects of cognitive health, supporting both immediate and delayed memory function and attention.

To enhance neuro-support, MindMD incorporates phosphatidylserine and vitamin B6. These nutrients work together to support concentration, accuracy, learning, and memory. Additionally, the combination of folate and green tea leaf extract plays an important role in reducing typical oxidative stress in the brain.

The MindMD formula is in the midst of a randomized controlled study. The study group entered into the trial with a 6-month intervention period and researchers are benchmarking cognitive changes by using a questionnaire-styled battery of cognitive tests at Day 0, 90 and 180. Details of the trial will be published with results in 2024.

One of the nation's foremost authorities on the use of an integrative approach for long-term cognitive health, Dr. Alexander Zubkov, has joined the stable of 1MD Nutrition physicians who, each in their own area of expertise, are shaping the future of medicine; they include: interventional cardiologist, Dr. Heather Shenkman, dual board-certified rheumatologist and internal medicine specialist, Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, Gastroenterologist, Dr. David Kahana, Immunologist and Allergist, Dr. Brian Greenberg and Urologist, Dr. Daniel Brison.

"I am a neurologist dedicated to advancing brain health who started in Western medicine managing strokes and neurocritical care, but I am not content with crisis care," said Dr. Alexander Zubkov, "I extended my practice to include integrative, functional medicine when I noticed a surge in younger patients grappling with chronic brain issues. A paradigm shift needs to happen in healthcare that emphasizes prevention and addresses the root causes of chronic diseases. I proudly stand behind 1MD Nutrition's MindMD. This product stands head and shoulders above other cognitive support supplements on the market with its innovative blend of carefully selected ingredients - each backed by science."

Dr. Zubkov served as a neuroscience fellow at the Mayo Clinic, Chief Resident at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Assistant Professor of Neurology and faculty at the Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education and the University of Minnesota. Zubkov's influence in the world of brain neurology extends beyond academia where he also served as the Medical Director of the Fairview Southdale Hospital Stroke Program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About - Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2023 Best Dietary Supplements winner, 1MD Nutrition , partners with renowned physicians to develop health supplements formulated with clean, scientifically researched ingredients at their clinically effective dosages. All product facilities abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

