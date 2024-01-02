First Trust Portfolios Canada Announces Name Change For First Trust Buffer Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”), announced today that effective January 4, 2024, the name of each of the First Trust Buffer ETFs will be changed as follows:

Current Name New Name First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (Canada) ETF First Trust Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (Canada) ETF

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the fund. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the fund, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S.$188 billion as of October 31, 2023 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. For more information, visit .

About Vest:

Vest (formerly, Cboe Vest) is the creator of Target Outcome Investments®, which strive to buffer losses, amplify gains or provide consistent income to a diverse spectrum of investors. Today, Vest's Target Outcome StrategiesTM are available in mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit investment trusts (UITs), collective investment trusts (CITs), and customizable managed accounts / sub-advisory services. For more information about Vest and the evolution of Target Outcome Investments, visit or contact Linda Werner at ... or 703-864-5483.

There may be commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus of the funds before investing. Contact FT Portfolios Canada at 1-877-622-5552 or visit to obtain a copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts for the funds.

Important Information

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. Financial advisors are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.

First Trust Advisors L.P. is the portfolio advisor to the funds. First Trust Advisors L.P. is an affiliate of FT Portfolios Canada Co., the trustee, manager and promoter of the funds.

Further information about First Trust Canada's ETFs can be found at .

