Head And Neck Cancer Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 2.9 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The head and neck cancer market will grow as innovative treatment therapies and minimally invasive surgeries become more prevalent.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Head and neck cancer market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 6.8% is predicted from 2023 to 2031. Head and neck cancer market is expected to reach US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2031 . Healthcare services and cancer treatments are in demand as the global population ages.

Several organizations have increased their investments in research and development to drive the market for head and neck cancer treatment. A phase III study supporting a "new gold standard" of radiotherapy for head and neck cancer patients supports a precision radiotherapy technique. In new research, it has been demonstrated that the approach reduces swallowing issues after radiotherapy without compromising treatment effectiveness.

Innovative therapies are developed through the dynamics of competition between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. More affordable and effective treatments can be introduced as a result of market competition. Head and neck cancers are more common among the aging population.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report @

Key Findings of the Market Report



Based on drug class, the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody segment is expected to drive demand in the future.

Head and neck cancers are expected to be the most prevalent in North America by 2023.

Head and neck cancers are expected to gain a market from hospital pharmacies. A steady growth rate is expected in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Key Players

Players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, developing new products, and collaborating with government authorities. Manufacturers are bringing more innovative drugs and therapies to market with an eye toward improving patient quality of life. A large pipeline of drugs has been developed with regulatory support, greatly increasing the chances of finding treatments that are better than those currently available.



Sanofi

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

AstraZeneca

Merck KgaA

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Galera

Fresenius Kabi Teva Pharmaceuticals

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Growth Drivers



The incidence of head and neck cancers, including those of the pharynx, oral cavity, and larynx, continues to rise. A number of factors contribute to the increase in the prevalence of cancers associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), such as tobacco use and alcohol consumption, and infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). As treatment options continue to advance, a variety of treatment options are available. This will lead to a growth of the market. A lot of research and development is going into targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Immunotherapy, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors, can be used to treat head and neck cancers. Developing and approving immunotherapeutic drugs can have significant effects on the market. Personalized cancer treatment is becoming increasingly important as researchers continue to develop new biomarkers. Individualizing treatment plans based on biomarkers leads to better outcomes for patients. Head and neck cancers are diagnosed more accurately and early with advances in diagnostic technology, such as molecular testing and imaging methods. As a result, patients can enjoy better outcomes and receive more targeted treatment.

Customization Request for the Research Report:

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Regional Landscape



Head and neck cancer is a major market in North America, with the highest revenue share in terms of the market size. Health care performance was positively impacted by government support, widespread awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and easy access to quality care facilities.

Due to the increased prevalence of head and neck cancer and the use of advanced medical technologies, it is expected to drive demand in coming years. Due to the presence of multiple players in the market and the high level of healthcare expenditures in North America, head and neck cancer is projected to remain a dominant market. Access to healthcare and advanced diagnostic services have contributed to early detection of head and neck cancer in North America. Government support, high awareness, and advanced medical technologies will likely keep North America dominant in the global head and neck cancer market over the forecast period.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Segmentation

By Drug Class



EGFR Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibodies Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies E-commerce

By Region



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount on Head and Neck Cancer Market at @

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Head and Neck Cancer - The global market was valued at USD 2.2 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 % from 2023 to 2031 and reach USD 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

DNA Repair Drugs Market - The industry was valued at USD 5.9 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % from 2023 to 2031 and reach USD 10.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email: ...