Digital Pathology Market Set To Soar Past USD 1917.77 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Digital Pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1917.77 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic tools in pathology has spurred the adoption of digital pathology solutions. These technologies enable pathologists to digitize and analyze tissue samples remotely, reducing turnaround times and enhancing diagnostic precision, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, has created a substantial workload for pathologists, making digital pathology systems essential for handling the rising caseload efficiently fueling the market's growth.

Westford USA, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Digital Pathology market , increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in digital pathology is revolutionizing disease diagnosis and prediction. AI-powered algorithms can analyze vast datasets of pathology images, aiding pathologists in detecting abnormalities and providing more precise prognoses. Secondly, telepathology is gaining prominence, allowing pathologists to remotely examine slides, collaborate across geographic boundaries, and provide expert consultations, which are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Pathology Market"



Pages - 157

Tables - 63 Figures - 75

Digital pathology is the process of converting glass slides of tissue samples into digital images that computers can analyze. This is done using a special scanner that creates high-resolution images of the entire slide. The digital images can then be viewed and analyzed on a computer screen using specialized software.

Prominent Players in Digital Pathology Market



3DHISTECH

Aiforia

Akoya Biosciences

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Corista

Glencoe Software

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hologic

Indica Labs

Inspirata

Kanteron Systems

Leica Biosystems

Mikroscan Technologies

Motic Digital Pathology

Nikon

Olympus

OptraSCAN

Paige AI

PathAI

Philips Healthcare

Proscia

Roche Diagnostics

Sectra Visiopharm

Get a sample copy of this report:

Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Systems Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Systems dominate the global online market as they enable the digitization of entire glass slides, allowing pathologists to view high-resolution images of entire tissue samples. This comprehensive imaging capability is crucial for accurate diagnosis and research.

Clinical Diagnosis is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, clinical diagnosis is at the core of healthcare, as it involves the identification and assessment of diseases and conditions in patients. Accurate and timely diagnoses are crucial for determining treatment plans and patient outcomes.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, including the United States, boasts a highly developed and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. This includes a robust network of hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and healthcare providers that are inclined to invest in cutting-edge healthcare technologies.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Digital Pathology market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Digital Pathology.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in Digital Pathology Market

SpIntellx, Inc., and Inspirata announced their collaboration to integrate the SpIntellx HistoMapr-Breast platform and Inspirata's Dynamyx software into a seamless solution. HistoMapr-Breast is a computational pathology software that utilizes explainable artificial intelligence (xAI) to enable healthcare providers to diagnose, prognosticate, and treat breast cancer more efficiently and accurately. This integration is expected to enhance the capabilities of both platforms, providing a comprehensive solution for digital pathology.

Key Questions Answered in Digital Pathology Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market

Global Medical Tapes And Bandages Market

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

Global Medical Electrodes Market

Global 4DPrinting In Healthcare Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter