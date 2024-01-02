Quadient Announces Appointment Of New Chief Marketing Officer, Petra Wolf

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced the appointment of Petra Wolf as new Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 2, 2024.

With a professional journey spanning more than 20 years, Petra Wolf has excelled in senior management positions within the spheres of B2B and B2C technology marketing. Her seasoned expertise extends across various tech-related industries, encompassing semi-conductors, server and client hardware, consulting, and software development. Prior to joining Quadient, Petra successfully steered Global Marketing for Small and Medium Businesses at Amazon Web Services, where she demonstrated her ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities through innovative sales and marketing strategies.

“I am thrilled to welcome Petra to our Quadient community”, shared Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient.“Her strategic vision, coupled with an extensive understanding of the global market and demonstrated success in digital sales, make her the perfect fit for our team. As we continue to innovate, Petra will play a critical role in leading the future of Quadient's brand and connecting us with our customers in meaningful ways that drive accelerated growth for our communication, financial, parcel, and postal automation cloud SaaS solutions.”

Petra Wolf joins Quadient at a pivotal moment as the company completes the second phase of its Back to Growth strategic plan, having successfully refocused the company on its most strategic businesses. Based in Europe, Petra will serve as a member of the executive committee, reporting directly to CEO Geoffrey Godet, and will be responsible for Quadient's global Marketing strategy and initiatives to elevate the Quadient brand.

Petra in her own words:“I am excited to join Quadient and work with its talented Marketing team. I look forward to taking on my mission to seamlessly align brand resonance, lead generation, and customer-centric initiatives to pursue further growth opportunities and elevate Quadient's position as an industry leader.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

