Las Colinas Based Biotech Firm, Re-Gen Active Lab, Raises $2.3 Million For FDA Licensing

LAS COLINAS, IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Re-gen Active Lab has announced that it has raised $2.3 Million from private investors for FDA Licensing. The company has collaborated with MCRA to advance Regenerative Aesthetics. Re-gen Active Lab is a pioneer biotech firm in Las Colinas, Texas, specializing in regenerative aesthetics.By raising $2.3 million in funding, Re-gen Active Lab is set to initiate the process of obtaining a Biologics License Application (BLA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This significant step is undertaken in collaboration with MCRA, a renowned clinical research organization based in Washington, DC, marking a strategic move in the company's pursuit of regulatory approval. Founded in 2018 by visionaries Sagar Nepal, Marty Porter, and Deepesh Shrestha, Re-gen Active Lab has rapidly become a leader in regenerative aesthetics. The company specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge products derived from the human umbilical cord and amniotic membranes, which have already substantially impacted by serving over 800 aesthetic clinics across the United States. Currently operating under Section 361 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, Re-gen Active Lab has faced limitations in marketing its groundbreaking products.However, the acquisition of the BLA will mark a pivotal shift. With the BLA, the company will gain the freedom to market its products more broadly, unleashing its full potential in the competitive landscape of regenerative medicine.“This funding is not just an investment in our company; it's an investment in the future of regenerative aesthetics,” said Deepesh Shrestha, CEO of Re-gen Active Lab.“The BLA will open doors for us to revolutionize the market and offer our innovative solutions to a wider audience. We are poised to redefine the standards in this exciting field.”Re-gen Active Lab's journey toward obtaining the BLA is a testament to its commitment to adhering to biologics' highest safety and efficacy standards. This move is projected to catalyze the company's growth, with an anticipated increase in sales by a staggering 5000%. As Re-gen Active Lab embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to its mission of harnessing the power of regenerative medicine to enhance aesthetic treatments . The company is set to make significant strides in improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of regenerative aesthetics.

