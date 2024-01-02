Mormon church officials: around 50 people poisoned from carbon monoxide in Utah

(MENAFN) On Monday, church officials revealed that nearly 50 individuals who attended a meeting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Monroe, Utah, were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.



The gathering, located approximately 174 miles south of Salt Lake City, resulted in 54 people reporting symptoms, with 49 requiring treatment for elevated levels of the toxic gas, as stated by the church.



The incident was attributed to a malfunction in the meetinghouse's heating system, prompting church authorities to close the facility until its safety could be ensured.



In response to the incident, the church expressed its commitment to supporting medical and other expenses for those affected, emphasizing their concern for the well-being of everyone impacted and offering prayers for their recovery.



Although additional details about the conditions of the affected individuals were not immediately available, earlier on Monday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had reported that 22 people from the church had been hospitalized.



The poisoning came to light when a 4-year-old girl at the church reported breathing problems on Sunday, prompting emergency officials to respond. Subsequent reports of illness led to the discovery of high carbon monoxide levels, leading to the evacuation of the meetinghouse by the local fire department.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107676913