Iran’s ports trade 61.7M tons of oil outputs in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to December 21, 2023, the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran reported a substantial volume of oil products, totaling 61,741,198 tons, being loaded and unloaded in the country's ports.



This represented a notable 5.3 percent increase in the loading and unloading of oil products compared to the same period in the previous year.



Additionally, the PMO highlighted a commendable growth of 6.1 percent in the overall loading and unloading of goods across Iranian ports during the first nine months of the present year, amounting to 172,767,051 tons of commodities being handled.



Specifically, the container sector witnessed a noteworthy rise in loading and unloading operations, reaching 1,917,354 TEUs during the mentioned nine-month period. This figure marked a 4.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding timeframe in the preceding year.



These positive trends in the maritime sector align with the data released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, indicating a substantial 17 percent surge in the loading and unloading of goods in Iran's ports throughout the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).



The ministry reported a total of 152.91 million tons handled in the ports during that period, reflecting robust growth compared to the preceding year's figure of 130.69 million tons.

