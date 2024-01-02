(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Author Sharon B. Heaton Available to Talk About Her New Book and Small Business "Squeeze"

VIENNA,

Va., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's legions of business owners start the year with a nagging question - is this a good year to sell my company?

Today, Sharon B.

Heaton, founder and CEO of sbLiftOff, a national mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firm, published the Forbes book, LIFT OFF: 12 Things to Know Before Selling Your Business. The pragmatic book unpacks the process of M&A and provides a master class on a dozen things every business owner should know prior to sale, without jargon.

Author Sharon B. Heaton is one of the country's leading small business advocates. She serves on the Federal investment Capital Advisory Committee of the SBA, helping America's 33-million small businesses get access to investment capital. Her firm, sbLiftOff, helps business owners buy or sell companies between $10 million and $100 million in transaction value.

Sharon B. Heaton has embarked on a national mission to educate business owners about how to sell their company. Distilling the top 12 lessons she has learned over years of practice, Heaton can help you understand how outsiders will value your company, how to protect your confidentiality, and - perhaps most important - how to prepare yourself both emotionally and financially for the sale of a lifetime.

Says Doug Farren, Managing Director of the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM), the book "answers questions keeping middle market business owners up at night - will I get a fair deal? Who will buy my company? How will my company be valued?"

Farren calls it, "A practical must read!" NCMM, a think tank at The Ohio State University, has found that most of the mid-market M&A deals fail. One reason is that most business owners have limited knowledge of M&A.

Twelve-million American baby boomers own a business, and the majority will need to sell their company prior to retirement or ensure next generation management. Estimates of the total wealth locked up in these companies run in the trillions of dollars, making successful M&A transactions a matter of national importance.

Says Scott Jensen, Executive Director of the National Veterans Small Business Coalition, Heaton's book LIFT OFF is a must read if you want to "sell your company, get a fair deal, and not lose your mind in the process!"

"I wrote the book for the founders of US-based companies," explains Heaton. "These are the people who woke up one morning with an idea and did something about it. They are the backbone of the American economy and a living embodiment of the American dream."

In addition to discussing LIFT OFF: 12 Things to Know Before Selling Your Business , Heaton is well versed in the present-day challenges facing small businesses, government contracting and veteran-owned businesses.

