Industrialist And Renewable Energy Pioneer Recognized Among Texas Tech University's Distinguished Alumni For 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Tech University's Alumni Association has named John B. Billingsly, Jr., lifelong entrepreneur and founder of one of America's largest renewable energy companies, as one of its Distinguished Alumni for 2023. The award, now in its 57th year, is the highest honor that Texas Tech University's Alumni Association can bestow, honoring the most prestigious graduates of Texas Tech University for their professional achievements, contributions to society and support of the university.

John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies, was selected as one of Texas Tech University's Distinguished Alumni for 2023.

JBB Advanced Technologies is a holding company innovating at the intersection of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Billingsley, currently Chairman and CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies ( ) shares this award with two other 2023 recipients, John C. Owens, co-founder and former West Texas Regional Chairman of PlainsCapital Bank and PlainsCapital Corp., and Fred Underwood, CEO of The Trinity Company, a 100-year-old cotton bale storage facility. Among more than 80 past recipients are Phil Johnson (former Justice, Supreme Court of Texas), Josh Abbot (Grammy-nominated singer), Scott Pelley (60 Minutes anchor), Sheryl Swoopes (WNBA athlete) and 10-term U.S. Congressman John Carter.

"Thankfully, I've received several awards in my career, and had many highlights, but this one holds a very special place in my heart," said Billingsley. "You will find Texas Tech alumni making contributions on the world stage, from Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes to General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. Growing up in West Texas as the son of a farming/ranching family, Texas Tech University helped open the doors to entirely new realms of business, and I thank them for helping me enjoy the career I have had. This Distinguished Alumni Award left me humbled, but very happy."

A successful entrepreneur since his early years, Billingsley graduated from Texas Tech University in three years with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in accounting. After graduation, he opened an accounting firm which was sold to Arthur Young (now

Ernst & Young), then purchased and ran the Western State Bank of Midland, where he grew deposits from $10 million to $150 million in five years. Having started more than 70 companies, Billingsley's other business ventures have included commercial and residential construction, real estate, oil and gas, and manufacturing, among others. In 2009, he branched into renewable energy, launching

Tri Global Energy with a unique business model, which propelled the company into becoming the largest developer of wind energy in Texas (which is the largest producer of wind energy in America) and one of the largest developers of wind energy in America. Tri Global Energy was sold in 2022 to Enbridge, Canada's largest energy company.

After selling Tri Global Energy, Billingsley launched JBB Advanced Technologies, a holding company focused on today's cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and renewable energy. The company develops and markets its own technology through a Research and Development Division, JBB Labs, and acquires platforms innovating in those sectors, such as: Tronic (using Web3 to create next-generation customer loyalty), a construction company with expertise in solar energy, and PitCo (a collective of more than 75 barbeque masters using blockchain and Web3 for unique marketing efforts.)

