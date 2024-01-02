Gravastar Unveils The Mercury M1 Pro And M2 Gaming Mice: The Pinnacle Of Gaming Precision And Aesthetic Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experience the ultimate gaming performance with GravaStar's Mercury M1 Pro and M2 Gaming Mice, where cutting-edge technology, ergonomic yet unique hallowed-out design, and customizable features combine to elevate your gaming experience.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar proudly unveils its newest creations - the Mercury M1 Pro and Mercury M2 Gaming Mice. More than just standard peripherals, these mice embody GravaStar's dedication to blending avant-garde design with exceptional performance, setting a new standard in the realm of gaming technology.

The Mercury M1 Pro: Dual Editions, Hold Victory In Your Hands

GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro Gaming Mouse - magnesium alloy with handmade crafting

GravaStar Mercury M2 Gaming Mouse - 1k polling rate with 26000DPI

Unparalleled Strength and Lightness Magnesium alloy, renowned for its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio, offers the M1 Pro a robust yet lightweight frame. This advanced material ensures that the mouse is not only durable enough to withstand the rigors of intense gaming sessions but also light enough to facilitate swift, effortless movements.

This variant is a marvel of craftsmanship, featuring a handcrafted magnesium alloy body with a unique hollowed-out design for enhanced grip and airflow. It comes equipped with both 1K and 4K dongles, offering unparalleled connectivity and responsiveness.Sleek and stylish, this version includes a 1K dongle, maintaining the high standards of performance synonymous with GravaStar products.

Both versions boast impressive technical specifications, including:



Made from magnesium alloy

A high-precision 26,000 DPI sensor thanks to PAW3395 chip

TUROSPEED Wireless Technology for versatile connectivity

Customizable GLOWSYNC RGB lighting Fully 5 programmable buttons for a tailored gaming experience

The Mercury M2: Redefining Gaming Ergonomic s

The Mercury M2 Gaming Mouse introduces an innovative hollowed-out design, weighing a mere 79g. This design not only stands out visually but also ensures optimal airflow, keeping the gamer's hand cool and comfortable during extended gaming sessions. Key features include:



A 1K Hz polling rate and a 26,000 DPI sensor for razor-sharp accuracy

Versatile connectivity options including ultra-fast 2.4G, Bluetooth, and wired modes

Five dynamic LIGHTSYNC RGB modes Programmable buttons for complete control over gaming strategies.

"In creating the Mercury M1 Pro and M2, my vision was to transcend the ordinary boundaries of gaming peripherals," says Yong Huang, Founder of GravaStar. "These mice are more than just tools; they are an embodiment of the gamer's spirit. My approach was not solely focused on functionality but on crafting an extension of the gamer's own persona. The unique bio-inspired design of these mice, which emphasizes both aesthetics and ergonomics, is a direct reflection of this vision.

I have always believed that the details make the product. This belief drove the innovative hollowed-out, curved structure of the Mercury series, ensuring that each mouse is not only visually striking but also perfectly contoured to the gamer's hand."

Pricing and Availability

The Mercury M1 Pro and M2 gaming mice are set for pre-order starting January 1st, 2024. At the launch time, there will be 3 versions available on the site . The MSRP ranges from $79.95 - $129.95, these mice are poised to deliver a new level of gaming experience to enthusiasts and professionals alike.

About GravaStar

GravaStar was founded in 2018, born from the founder Yong's vision to create a futuristic, cyberpunk world fusing sci-fi on every product. The GravaStar team is composed of designers, craftsmen, cartoonists, engineers, gamers, and other visionaries working together to make cool products. With 20 years of industrial design experience, Yong uses his personal passion to produce design-driven, hyper-modern playable collectibles that don't compromise on quality, creating elegant products for users who want to be different.

