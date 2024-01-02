Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Launches SLIMAGLUTIDE® For Weight Management And Blood Sugar Metabolism Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge dietary supplements and weight management supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, SLIMAGLUTIDE®. This groundbreaking supplement provides a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support and healthy weight management.*
Slimaglutide®
is a groundbreaking weight management supplement utilizing 10 Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor agonist and secretagogues to provide a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support, healthy weight management and at an affordable cost.* Hi-Tech's Research and Development Team spent over a year researching the active ingredients and compounds that make Slimaglutide®. This
Novel and Revolutionary weight management aid will turn the Diet Industry on its head!
Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a leader in phellodendron and berberine research with its Nexrutine® series of berberine extracts, which have over two decades of studies and real world results in many of Hi-Tech's branded products. Slimaglutide® utilizes a 97% pure Nexrutine®XS extract naturally derived from phellodendron bark.
Hi-Tech launch of Slimaglutide® benefits from Hi-Tech being
the forefront of Berberine research with its Nexrutine product. The berberine utilized in Slimaglutide® utilized a Berberine Pharmacokinetic study that showed
improved berberine bioavailability (AUC) by over 10 times on molar basis and with observed dose linearity. Our berberine increased retention time from about 30-45 minutes to over 10 hours!
The uniqueness of
Nexrutine XS®
Berberine
derives directly from one of berberine's main limits: bioavailability. The raw extract has extremely poor oral bioavailability and bioabsorption profile.
Nexrutine XS®
Berberine
groundbreaking supplement harnesses the power of berberine to provide a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support and healthy weight management.
Slimaglutide® effectively support metabolic health, favorably modulating insulin response; improving the blood sugar profile, leveling both blood glycemic and insulin; having a positive effect on body composition and inducing the redistribution of adipose tissue.
Hi-Tech's utilizes our proprietary Cyclosome®, a special structure of
sunflower lecithin and cyclodextrin
that ensures your body can absorb the plant extracts as they pass through your body. For
Slimaglutide® we also incorporate sodium
caprate (C10, a medium-chain triglyceride) to promote optimal absorption and maintenance of gastrointestinal comfort during berberine supplementation.
As a society, our expanding waistlines have only increased our pre-existing concerns regarding our blood
sugar and cholesterol levels.
Slimaglutide® provides an effective, natural means of supporting our efforts toward more balanced blood sugar and weight management.
The second pathway Hi-Tech researchers found effective compounds are from glucose-dependent Insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). Hi-Tech developed a proprietary extract called TwinCretin® from the Fagonia Cretia, which
stimulated both GLP-1 and GIP secretion, increased cellular hormone content, and upregulated gene expression of proglucagon, GIP and prohormone convertase. The release of GLP-1 and related effects delay gastric emptying and bowel motility, and in addition, exerts pressure on the hypothalamus to alter satiety; thereby, reducing appetite and assisting in weight management.
Slimaglutide® is the only omni-faceted nutraceutical on the market to attack both GLP-1 and GIP secretion and is extremely potent when it comes to weight management.
"Hi-Tech is often first to market with cutting-edge products, and Slimaglutide® may be our crown jewel," said
Jared Wheat, President and CEO of Hi-Tech. "With the launch of Slimaglutide®, consumers can experience the remarkable weight management benefits of GLP-1 receptor agonists and the power of a one-of-a kind- GIP nutraceutical."
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.
