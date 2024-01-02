Sonametro Introduces Songsight AI For Guitar Notebook - A First In Market, Powered By Openai Vision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SongSight AI in Guitar Notebook

New feature enables musicians to import song lyrics and chords charts from photos using AI-powered image analysis.

- Sean Penn, Co-Founder of SonaMetroSANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SonaMetro today proudly announced a significant update to its Guitar Notebook app for Apple devices. This new version is not only a leap in the application's capabilities but also a first in the market to harness the OpenAI ChatGPT-4 Vision API for music creation.Introducing SongSight AI – Import Songs from PhotosSongSight enables musicians to import their songs into Guitar Notebook by simply snapping a photo. Utilizing the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT-4 Vision, SongSight analyzes images of handwritten or printed music sheets and extracts lyrics, chord names, and chord diagrams, turning them into editable and playable documents in Guitar Notebook.“We've been looking forward to this new OpenAI API update with support for image analysis,” said Sean Penn, Co-Founder of SonaMetro.“We are amazed at how accurate it is with challenging content such as handwriting and chord diagrams. AI is clearly transforming music technology, and SonaMetro is excited to tap into the power of AI to help songwriters be more productive, organized, and creative.”SongSight can process multiple photos together as a single song, saving users time and effort. It even works with screenshots for users who want to keep their guitar tabs together with all their songs.Guitar Notebook – All Your Songs in One PlaceGuitar Notebook is an essential tool for guitarists and songwriters, offering a streamlined platform for quickly capturing and organizing song ideas. Users can create and play chords, write lyrics, record audio, and now, with the introduction of SongSight, effortlessly import music from physical or static form to digital and interactive.SongSight adds to the list of unique and powerful features in Guitar Notebook, including:- SongSync for keeping songs in sync in real-time between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.- FlexFrets - an innovative notation style that expands up to 24 frets, for notating patterns that go beyond standard chords.- A Musical Fretboard with Custom Tuning - for easy tap entry of notes.About Guitar NotebookGuitar Notebook has become an indispensable music journal for thousands of guitarists around the world, keeping all their songs in one place. Version 2.6 with the pioneering SongSight feature is now available on the App Store.About SonaMetroSonaMetro's mission is to help guitarists and songwriters be more productive, organized, and creative. Explore at .

