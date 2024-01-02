Prestige Fine Art Collaborates With Hollywood Elite To Create Custom Paintings For Home Decor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edward Mero surrounded by Several Paintings created for Mr. Tyler Perry's Home

"Gulfstream" by Winslow Homer (Top) "Pride" by T.W. Hovenden , Prestige Fine Art Copies Museum Quality

"To the Highest Bidder" by Harry Herman Roseland ( Oprah Winfrey owns original)( Prestige Fine Art Copy)

- Edward A. Mero Prestige Fine ArtFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Fine Art, a leading art gallery specializing in museum-quality paintings, has recently announced their collaboration with Hollywood actors and producers to decorate their homes with personalized artwork. The gallery has successfully created 12 custom paintings for renowned actor and producer Tyler Perry, including one that TV host and celebrity Oprah Winfrey owns, titled "To the Highest Bidder" by Harry Herman Roseland .Prestige Fine Art is known for their exceptional collection of paintings that capture the aura and sensations of taste, making them the perfect choice for high-profile individuals looking to adorn their homes with unique and meaningful artwork. The gallery's team of skilled artists work closely with clients to understand their preferences and create custom pieces that reflect their personality and style.The collaboration with Tyler Perry is a testament to Prestige Fine Art's commitment to providing top-notch services to their clients. The 12 paintings created for Mr. Perry were specifically chosen to compliment his home décor and add a touch of elegance and sophistication. One of the paintings, in which Oprah Winfrey, owns the original showcases the gallery's ability to create pieces that resonate with the taste of even the most discerning art collectors."We are thrilled to have worked with Tyler Perry and to have one of our paintings re-created, personally owned by Oprah Winfrey. It is a great honor for us to collaborate with such esteemed individuals and to have our artwork displayed in their homes," said the team at Prestige Fine Art. "We take pride in creating custom paintings that capture the essence of our clients and add a touch of luxury to their living spaces."Prestige Fine Art continues to be a go-to destination for art collectors and Hollywood elite looking for unique and personalized paintings. With their exceptional collection and dedication to providing top-notch services, the gallery has solidified its position as a leader in the art world. For more information on Prestige Fine Art and their services, please visit their website or send an email.Edward A. Mero...websiteBook on Collectors Homes with 400 Color plates

Edward Mero

Prestige Fine Art

+1 954-604-1288

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Museum Quality Fine Art Book written by Founder of Prestige Fine Art with over 400 color plates Ten Museums and Art Collectors Homes