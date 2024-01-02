Southeastern Hose Celebrates 60Th Year In Business With Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West Georgia-based industry leader continues positive business impact

- Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southeastern Hose , a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is proud to report another successful year full of new business, growth and products.“After celebrating our 60th anniversary, our team is honored to remain an industry leader while sticking to our roots to provide first-class service to our customers, both new and existing,” Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis said.“By maintaining our standard of top-of-the-line products and offerings, our team is dedicated to upholding our tradition of growth through service, and I can't wait to see what's in store for the upcoming year.”The company has achieved the following in 2023:- Celebrated 60 years in business- New website launch- More than 15 percent year-over-year growthSince its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">sehose.# # #About Southeastern Hose, Inc.Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials. For more information, please visit .

Caroline Seeman

Rhythm Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn