Madhya Pradesh Gets Global Recognition For Sustainable Rural Tourism

Homestays at Khokhra Village, Madhya Pradesh, India

Madla Village Madhya Pradesh

Point of the Tropic of Cancer

Madla, the entryway to Panna National Park, recently gained international recognition with the UNWTO's Best Tourism Village Award 2023 upgrade.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The village also received a Gold Category distinction from the Ministry of Tourism, India. Simultaneously, Khokhra, near Sanjay Dubri National Park, clinched a Bronze Category win. These accolades underscore the villages' pivotal roles in sustainable tourism, showcasing rural life and preserving traditional practices amid natural beauty. As part of the Rural Tourism Project encompassing 100 villages across six cultural zones, 30 villages, including Madla and Khokhra, stand out as immersive destinations, boasting over 125 homestays.Madhya Pradesh, nestled in India's central heartland, offers a diverse tapestry of experiences for travelers seeking a harmonious blend of wellness and environmental appreciation amidst its picturesque landscapes.The scenic locales of Madhya Pradesh cater to wellness enthusiasts, featuring a myriad of hotels and resorts equipped with dedicated wellness centers. These facilities curate wellness retreats, yoga sessions, and meditation camps, allowing guests to embrace tranquility and realign their rhythm amidst serene surroundings.The state's commitment to ecological preservation translates through sustainable forestry practices, robust afforestation initiatives, and active community involvement. These endeavors have significantly enhanced the state's natural beauty and contributed to India's overall forested area.Additionally, the state has the distinction of being crossed by both the Greenwich Line and the Tropic of Cancer, a unique geographical significance within India. Visitors can explore the point where the Prime Meridian divides the Eastern and Western Hemispheres. Further north, they can experience the Tropic of Cancer, which could be of interest to explorers interested in geographical and celestial phenomena.These remarkable geographical intersections underscore the state's diverse attractions, further cementing Madhya Pradesh's multifaceted appeal as a premier tourist destination.

