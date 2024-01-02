Russia strikes Ukraine's two largest cities as Putin pledges to intensify attacks

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a new wave of deadly Russian attacks struck Ukraine's two largest cities, marking a grim escalation in Leader Vladimir Putin's aggressive campaign that he pledged to intensify as the New Year began.



This latest assault, occurring almost two years into the ongoing conflict, poses a severe challenge to Ukrainian defenses, which are already strained and grappling with uncertainties regarding the sustained provision of military aid from Western allies.



The winter holiday period witnessed a series of Russian assaults, further exacerbating the pressures on Ukraine's military capabilities. This heightened military activity adds to the existing concerns and doubts surrounding the availability of crucial support from Western nations.



Meanwhile, Russia itself has faced shelling in its border areas, which the Kremlin attributes to Ukraine, leading Putin to declare on Monday his determination for retaliation following an unprecedented strike on the city of Belgorod.



The recent explosions on both sides of the border emphasize the ongoing threat faced by civilians, underscoring the persistent danger despite the conflict's front lines leaning toward a potential stalemate.



In the early hours of Tuesday, missiles targeted both the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, further intensifying the gravity of the situation and raising alarm about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the region.

