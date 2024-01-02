Kenyan police recover body of man attacked by lion while riding motorcycle

(MENAFN) On Monday, Kenyan police recovered the body of a man believed to have been attacked by a lion while riding a motorcycle near a national reserve in the southern part of the country.



The discovery was made after community members reported an abandoned motorcycle along a road near the Marere forested area, close to the Shimba Hills National Reserve.



Upon receiving the notification, police officers investigated the scene and observed lion footprints leading from the motorcycle to a thicket.



It was in this thicket that they discovered the remains of an unidentified deceased man, as outlined in a police report detailing the incident.



The lion population in Kenya faced a decline just over a decade ago, primarily due to conflicts between humans and wildlife.



Recognizing the severity of the situation, the government classified lions as endangered, estimating their population to be around 2,000 in 2010. A more recent survey suggests a slight increase, with the lion population standing at 2,489.

