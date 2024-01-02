GCC Markets Close the Week With Mixed Performances

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances during the last few days and weeks with some markets recording strong performances. However, attention could remain on oil markets and geopolitical developments.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility but remained on a slight uptrend overall. The limited gains could improve thanks to a positive sentiment among investors and as investors return to the market next week.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continues to record volatile trading and remains below its levels for the last two months. The volatility in oil prices could continue to affect sentiment, creating some downside risks.

The Qatari stock market was able to maintain its strong performance and recovered significantly relative to its levels in late October. However, such strong gains could draw investors to secure their gains, creating some risks for the market.

The Saudi stock market closed the week on a positive performance and was able to extend its gains from the last few weeks. However, the market recorded some volatility and stagnated during the last few trading sessions and could be exposed to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains.





