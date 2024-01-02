HARD ROCK CAFE GIVES YOU SOMETHING TO GO VEGAN ABOUT THIS JANUARY

(MENAFN- Epress release) DUBAI; 2nd January 2024 – Hard Rock Cafe® Dubai Hard Rock Cafe is proudly supporting Veganuary for the first time, this January, to offer a vegan menu as well as exclusive Rock Shop merchandise.

“Offering “The Hard Rock Cafe x Veganuary” Menu to the locals at Hard Rock Cafe Dubai allows us to open our doors to a growing community of vegan guests, who can also shop our special Rock Shop collection,” said Vatche Yacoubian – General Manager. “We’re positive this will contribute to customers’ enjoyment of the unparalleled Hard Rock experience.”



The menu launches January 1st at all participating Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, including Hard Rock Cafe Dubai. Inspired by the Hard Rock Cafe brand motto, “Save The Planet”, “The Hard Rock Cafe x Veganuary Menu” features unique vegan dishes with a signature twist – Impossible Quesadilla, Quinoa Mexicana Salad and beverages such as Health Kick, Virgin Pineapple Mojito and Apple Cobbler on the Rocks. This special menu also offers other meat-free dishes that can be easily veganized too, such as our delicious Mushroom Primavera pasta and Hot Fudge Banana Bread for dessert lovers.

“We are thrilled to be participating in Veganuary to support a cause that is so well aligned with our brand motto, “Save The Planet”. With the special menu, we aim to offer truly exceptional Vegan and Vegetarian offerings for our patrons, across locations”, said Tom Perez, Vice President Business Development & Franchise Operations Global Hard Rock International.

“Veganuary is over the moon to have Hard Rock Cafe participating this January and offering its customers a range of exciting plant-based dishes that will help everyone do their bit to Save the Planet! We’re particularly excited about the co-branded merchandise collection that will enable Hard Rock fans to showcase their passion for the planet and plant-based eating as well,” says Toni Vernelli, International Head of Policy and Communications for Veganuary.

Celebrating the launch of The Hard Rock Cafe x Veganuary Menu – participating Hard Rock locations worldwide are hosting events to kick off the partnership.





MENAFN02012024006549014258ID1107676845