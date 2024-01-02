VOLUNTEER-LED INITIATIVE AT QF POWERS NEW PRODUCT LINE CRAFTED BY PEOPLE OF ALL ABILITIES

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 2 January 2024: Education City Gift Shop introduces products featuring artwork made by people of all abilities. Titled “Dreams in Color”, the collection features artwork made by 12 young artists from Qatar Foundation’s Ability Friendly Program – an initiative that supports people with disabilities to engage in sporting and developmental activities.



Created by young artists with unique perspectives, the collection is a celebration of creativity and the joy of expression. A note in the products reminds people to “explore the wonder of differences and the power of art with us. Let these creations remind you that within challenges, there's beauty waiting to be uncovered.”



The idea of creating the product line was born following an arts session, where impressed by the artistic talent, the volunteers running the session took it upon themselves to create a product line.



Fatima Al-Mannai, a graduate of QF’s Virginia Commonwealth University of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), who was one of the volunteers said: “We saw potential and saw the opportunity to make a difference and play a small role in uplifting and empowering a marginalized section of society. We saw it not as a choice but as a duty.”



Featuring several local elements in the artwork, the products are available for sale in the Education City Gift Shop branches located within Qatar Foundation (QF) Headquarters and Multaqa as well as popup shops in Expo 2023 Doha, and Torba Farmers Market. All proceeds will go towards QF’s Ability Friendly Program.



“We are proud to be supporting the creative talent of these young artists and contributing towards creating an inclusive society where everyone’s potential can shine,” said Sara Al Thani, Creative Studio Manager at Qatar Foundation

“These products embody a real and meaningful narrative of social progress – a powerful story of discovering potential, with community members empowering each other through the power of volunteering.”

Seeing their children’s art go from being taped to the wall to being on a commercial product was an emotional experience for the parents of the young artists. When asked how she felt, one of the mothers said: “A whirlwind of emotions, but most resoundingly it has given me hope – hope that in the future my child will be seen beyond her disability.”



Dreams in Color stands as a powerful testament to the transformative impact of volunteering, community engagement, and social responsibility. Every aspect, from ideation to artwork development was driven by the dedication of volunteers, including both QF staff and students. And the company who supplied the products – iPrint – generously agreed to provide the items at cost price, and finally the Education City Gift Shop, which not only financially supported the production of the items but will also be directing all proceeds to support the Ability Friendly Program.



Shaikha Darwish, another VCUarts Qatar graduate who volunteered said: “Being a part of this project has taught me the power of taking initiative, of volunteering, collective effort and most importantly, how each one of us can, and should, forge a path towards an inclusive society.”







