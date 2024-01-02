New York authorities investigate New Year’s collision after 2 dead, 5 injured

(MENAFN) Authorities in Rochester, New York, are conducting an investigation following a collision on New Year's Day involving two vehicles, one of which had gasoline canisters inside. The incident resulted in the tragic death of two individuals and injuries to five others.



The collision occurred just before 1 a.m. on Monday when police officers were directing traffic following the conclusion of a concert at the Kodak Center theater complex, as stated by the police in an official statement.



According to the statement, a Ford Expedition collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander, propelling both vehicles "through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk."



The impact resulted in an explosion and a significant blaze, requiring the fire department over an hour to extinguish.



Following the extinguishing of the flames, firefighters "located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around" the Expedition, according to the police statement. This discovery led to the involvement of an arson team and notification of the FBI, as stated by the police.



The FBI Buffalo Field Office has officially confirmed its assistance to the Rochester Police Department in the ongoing investigation, as stated in their official statement.



"As we continue to investigate and collaborate with our law enforcement partners, details are limited at this time," the FBI stated.

