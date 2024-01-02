South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed By Autograph Seeker

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck during a visit to Busan and airlifted to a university hospital for treatment, according to party and fire officials.

Lee, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election, was conscious and transported to Seoul National University Hospital after receiving emergency care at Pusan National University Hospital, said party spokesman Kwon Chil-seung, as reported by Reuters.

The move to Seoul's hospital was deemed possible after Lee's condition was assessed as non-life-threatening following emergency treatment and a CT scan at Pusan National University Hospital.

Outside the hospital, Kwon reported that medical staff suspected damage to Lee's jugular vein, which could lead to significant or additional bleeding.

The attack occurred while Lee was visiting a proposed airport site in Busan, as seen in video footage and photographs.

The attacker, appearing to be in his 50s or 60s and wearing a paper crown with Lee's name, approached Lee for an autograph before lunging at him and stabbing him in the neck.

Television footage and a video on X (formerly Twitter) depicted the assailant stretching his arm out to stab Lee in the neck, causing Lee to fall back into the crowd.

Lee was seen grimacing and collapsing to the ground, with news photographs capturing him lying with his eyes closed and bleeding while bystanders pressed a handkerchief against his neck.

Jin Jeong-hwa, a Lee supporter at the scene, mentioned the presence of over two dozen police officers. The assailant was quickly subdued and detained but was refusing to cooperate with police regarding his motives.

