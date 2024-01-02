Commuter train derails, catches fire in San Francisco Bay Area

(MENAFN) Authorities reported that a commuter train derailment and subsequent fire on New Year's Day in the San Francisco Bay Area resulted in minor injuries to several individuals and caused service disruptions.



According to Jim Allison, spokesperson for the agency, the Bay Area Rapid Transit train, en route from Orinda to Lafayette, derailed around 9 a.m. on Monday, with the front two cars leaving the tracks.



He mentioned that all passengers were promptly evacuated, and fire crews swiftly extinguished flames in two of the train cars.



According to Allison, a number of passengers with minor injuries were transported to hospitals. The total count of injuries was not immediately determined, while the remaining passengers walked back to Orinda Station.



Enrique Gonzalez, a passenger, reported that the train had experienced a delay, and upon resuming its journey, he heard "few loud pops" and "saw smoke billowing out in between cars."



“I was sitting right there at the window and saw the flames shoot up,” he informed a US-based news agency.



Jim Allison noted that preliminary indications suggested the derailment occurred at an interlocking section of rail, which is a juncture where trains can switch from one track to another. However, the exact cause of the derailment, situated about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Oakland, was not immediately clear.



Authorities did not provide an immediate count of the number of people on the train at the time of the derailment.

