Excellence And Creative Engineering Award 2023 Jury Wraps Up Deliberations

The Society of Engineers – UAE has announced the conclusion of the esteemed jury's decision process for the second edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023. The award is held under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. Its purpose is to highlight the best engineering practices and innovative models, achieve leadership and excellence in engineering fields, and contribute to ensuring a sustainable future.

The organizing committee received 378 submissions from various government and private entities in the country, including those working in the field, as well as a significant number of consultants, engineering service providers, industrial companies, emerging engineering companies, contractors, students, and faculty members from educational institutions and research centres, project owners, and project management companies.

The registration process lasted for three months, starting from the opening of the nomination period in late July and closing on October 31, 2023.

The award is based on the best international standards of excellence and innovation in the engineering sector. It operates with complete transparency and high precision, with a jury consisting of experts in various engineering fields. They selected the award nominees after careful review of the submitted files, considering various criteria such as impact, achieved results, innovation, scope of work, and more.

The award includes two main categories: Legal Personality and Individual, with a total of 13 subcategories. Legal Personalities include the Pioneering Engineering Project, Best Engineering Consultancy Company Award, Best Engineering Services Company Award, Best Construction Company Award, and Best Industrial Company Award, Best Startup Engineering Company, and Best Scientific Research in Engineering Field.

The Pioneering Engineering Project is divided into three categories: Best Mega Project, Best Medium Project, and Best Small Project. The Individuals category includes the Leading Personnel, Outstanding Engineer, Outstanding Student, and Rising Engineer awards.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony and celebration on January 16, 2024, held at the Mohamed Bin Rashid Library.

Additionally, an Excellence Exhibition will showcase the best projects, contributions, and distinguished engineering practices to the public and visitors.