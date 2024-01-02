CEQUENS Launches Preferred Partnership For International A2P SMS Monetization With LEBARA KSA

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai: It gives us a great pleasure to announce that CEQUENS is launching a preferred partnership collaboration with LEBARA KSA for all its International A2P SMS Traffic Monetization. This strategic partnership will further empower CEQUENS to elevate their delivery of A2P SMS traffic to the LEBARA KSA network, providing better access to enterprises and OTTs, and blocking fraudulent and spam activities. This will ensure better customer experience through comprehensive monetization of overall international A2P SMS traffic.

On the occasion Nermeen Sobhy, CEQUENS VP Carrier Relations, expressed,“At CEQUENS, we are dedicated to elevating business success by providing reliable communication channels for MNOs, MVNOs, and enterprises across the globe ensuring highest delivery rates. With our remarkable years in the A2P SMS industry, CEQUENS is leveraging its expertise to support mobile operators in identifying new revenue streams through monetizing SMS traffic and controlling SMS fraud and grey routes.”

Through this strategic partnership, both LEBARA KSA customers and CEQUENS global enterprises can expect enhanced A2P SMS services and increased reach with improved reliability, scalability, and efficiency.

Further commenting on the partnership, Mr. Yasser Al Khuwaiter, Chief Business Development Officer LEBARA KSA, explained,“CEQUENS and LEBARA's collaboration enables LEBARA to add a new revenue stream to its core business leveraging its modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure. By adding CEQUENS to their partner network with their expertise in messaging solutions, we are ensuring seamless and robust communication channels for LEBARA businesses.”

About CEQUENS:

CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning omnichannel communication solutions provider. We are on a mission to simplify customer engagement through our innovation-focused solutions engineered for customer-first organizations.

We support businesses with communication APIs, multichannel applications and connectivity solutions such as SMS, WhatsApp Business, voice, and multifactor authentication. Our product suite aims to solve our customers' unique problems and cultivate deeper human connections between businesses and individuals in every market we play.

With 6 office locations and 500+ direct network connections, CEQUENS empowers more than 1000 businesses in over 150 countries with faster, better, and stronger communication fine-tuned to their industries. Our platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

CEQUENS is an ISO and PCI DSS certified company, and has been rated as a Tier One A2P SMS solutions provider in ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Reports 2023. It is also recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become the most compelling partner for developers, startups, and enterprises looking for simple and meaningful ways to connect.

The company is headed by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy.

About LEBARA KSA:

LEBARA KSA is a subsidiary of LEBARA, a telecommunications company providing services using the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business model in the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, The Netherlands, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and Australia.

LEBARA's mission is dedicated to enriching the lives of mobile users and communities worldwide. This mission is achieved by offering essential products and services while upholding the exceptional customer experience that LEBARA is renowned for delivering. As a multi-award-winning virtual network operator and provider of market-leading mobile services that is committed to transforming and leading the market. The company provides customers with affordable, high quality, and simple products and services to help people and their loved ones stay connected every day, all over the world.

LEBARA has been striving to maintain best Customer experience and keep people connected, affordably, by offering market-leading value and flexibility to customers. LEBARA has evolved into a brand for the value seeking customer from all sections of society.

The company is headed by Dr. Sulaiman Al Mirdad as the Chief Executive Officer.