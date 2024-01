Neurobo To Participate In Industry And Investor Conferences In January

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced participation in the following industry and investor conferences in January:



January 4-6: NASH-TAG Conference 2024 . As a corporate sponsor of this event, Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert Homolka, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, will participate, virtually, in this conference designed to bring together clinicians and researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry for a focused interactive educational update highlighting the most relevant advances and challenges in the diagnosis and therapy of NASH and liver fibrosis. January 16-17: Biotech ShowcaseTM. Mr. Kim, Mr. Homolka and Marshall H. Woodworth, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual one-on-ones with investors and business development meetings with biopharmaceutical executives. Interested parties can register through the Biotech Showcase partneringONE® platform:

To schedule a meeting with management of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals outside of either conference, please contact Michael Miller at [email protected] .

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), and is developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In preclinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. DA-1726 is a novel, dual oxyntomodulin (OXM) analog that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) for the treatment of obesity. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists.

For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Marshall H. Woodworth

Interim Chief Financial Officer

+1-857-299-1033

[email protected]

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.