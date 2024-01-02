Vislink Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Sweeney As New Managing Director Of Milgov Business Segment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mt. Olive, NJ, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL) , a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today announced the appointment of Bill Sweeney as the Managing Director of its MilGov business. His appointment is a strategic move following Vislink's acquisition of Broadcast Microwave Services (BMS) assets in September 2023.



Sweeney is an esteemed leader in the Airborne Video Downlink Systems (AVDS) industry, and he joins Vislink with over a decade of experience in roles that transformed Troll Systems Corporations and Broadcast Microwave Services. His contributions at these companies were instrumental in establishing significant domestic and international client relationships, leading to notable business successes. His expertise in building high-performance sales teams has been pivotal in driving revenue growth.

Before his tenure at Troll Systems Corporations and Broadcast Microwave Services, Sweeney held various sales positions at Tilera, Axiom Microdevices, REMEC, and Cisco Systems. He is an alumnus of San Diego State University, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.



Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, stated:“Bill's deep understanding of the AVDS market and his impressive sales leadership skills fit perfectly with our strategic vision for the MilGov segment, which is central to Vislink's growth. Bill's role will be critical in integrating our existing services with the newly acquired BMS capabilities, enhancing our offerings in the military and public safety markets and further cementing Vislink's position in the dynamic AVDS market.”

Sweeney added:“I am honored to join Vislink and contribute to the company's growth, especially following a year of momentum and promising wins within its core MilGov segment, including the recent transformative acquisition of BMS assets. I am eager to leverage my experience in the AVDS market to drive forward our strategic objectives and accelerate Vislink's emergence as a force in this expanding market.”

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company's strategy, new hires, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results, and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities and transactions in our sales pipeline, Q4 cash collection and revenue from late Q3 orders, acquisitions integration including the recently acquired BMS assets, cost savings, and expected market opportunities across the Company's operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources to fund the Company's operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC from time to time.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date stated herein.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions-enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink's shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“VISL.” For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Nicole Rosen

D. Pagan Communications

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

...