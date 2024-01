Accolade To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:





42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 11 at 7:30am PT 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Thursday, January 18 at 3:00pm ET

A webcast of these events will be available at accolade and a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

