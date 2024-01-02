Cymabay Therapeutics To Present At The 42Nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Sujal Shah, will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8 -11 in San Francisco, California.



42 nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Time: 4:30pm PT/ 7:30pm ET Location: Grand Ballroom, The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco Webcast:



About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Priority Medicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class investigational treatment for people with PBC. Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

