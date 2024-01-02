Vacuum Salt Market Set To Cross US$ 12.7 Billion At 4.8% CAGR By 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies to Capitalize on Vacuum Salt's Expanding Applications in Water Softener and Water Treatment, De-icing, Anticaking, and Flavoring Agents Rockville , Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Vacuum Salt Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,012.3 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady expansion with a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034. Anticipated growth is set to propel the market to an impressive size of US$ 12,765.2 million in 2034. Growing consumer preference for the ingredient's use in the production of food, as vacuum salt is essential to create a balanced diet, is the factor driving the growth of the global market. The increasing popularity of vacuum salt as a high-quality salt in the food & beverage industry, along with growing developments and facility expansions by key players, will propel the market's growth. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

As food safety laws have become more demanding in recent years, there is a rising market for premium food-grade salts. This creates a significant potential for vacuum salt manufacturers to supply food-grade salts that adhere to these strict rules. Technological developments in the vacuum evaporation process can lead to more economical and efficient manufacturing of high-purity salts, giving businesses an advantage over rivals.

Furthermore, several specialty salts, including smoked, infused, and flavored salts, are becoming increasingly popular. These salts infuse vacuum-sealed salt with different natural flavors and smells, giving customers a singular taste experience.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global vacuum salt market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

The United States dominates the vacuum salt industry, surging at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2034.

China's vacuum salt market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

Based on end-users, the industrial segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034. Based on application, de-icing is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

“The vacuum salt market is impacted by developments in technology and procedures used in salt manufacturing. Technological advancements in the fields of extraction, purification, and packaging can boost productivity, save expenses, and raise vacuum salt's general quality," says a lead Fact analyst.

Competitive Landscape

There has been some consolidation in the vacuum salt sector, with larger businesses acquiring smaller ones to improve their position in the market. Mergers and acquisitions impact essential businesses' competitive environment and market shares.

Businesses in the vacuum salt industry are investing in research & development to create novel salt-based products, optimize production procedures, and increase product quality. Innovations and technological improvements can give an advantage over competitors.

For instance,



In March 2023, Enva announced the launch of a new construction facility that will expand its production capacity for agricultural fertilizer pellets containing ammonium sulfate.

In 2021, Salins acquired Nourion's premium specialty salt business. In January 2020, Tata Salt launched 'Salt Therapy,' which harnesses the healing properties of salt to combat the adverse effects of air pollution.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 12,765.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



Increasing Adoption of Vacuum Salt for De-icing Applications Expected to Continue Until 2034

The de-icing application is poised to witness a steady growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% through 2034. Utilizing vacuum salt for de-icing purposes not only reduces the risk of accidents but also enhances transportation safety, safeguarding critical infrastructure such as walkways, bridges, and roadways.

This cost-effective method ensures the functionality of essential infrastructure during winter, with certain communities and regions employing brine solutions derived from vacuum salt as part of advanced de-icing technologies. Preemptive application of these solutions before snowfall creates a protective barrier on road surfaces, impeding the adhesion of ice to the pavement.

Growing Demand for Vacuum Salt in Industrial Applications, Fueled by Textile Sector

In terms of end-users, the industrial segment is projected to experience a substantial growth with a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034. Vacuum salt plays a crucial role in water softeners, extracting hard minerals like calcium and magnesium to prevent scale buildup in home and commercial appliances.

Furthermore, the textile sector is anticipated to contribute to this growth, incorporating vacuum salt in dyeing operations and as an auxiliary material. In the paper and pulp industries, vacuum salt is expected to find applications as an additive during pulp bleaching and various operational processes.

