Clinical Nutrition Market Size Worth USD 78.77 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical nutrition market exhibited a strong performance in 2022 with a market size reaching USD 47 Billion, and it is anticipated to experience a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, lifestyle-related chronic diseases, premature births, malnutrition due to high junk food consumption, and a growing geriatric population globally. Additionally, the adoption of home healthcare and advancements in clinical nutrition, such as plant-based and personalized products, contribute to the market's growth.

Clinical nutrition has evolved significantly in the twenty-first century, offering novel techniques for health regulation through diet. Advances in clinical nutrition products, integration of technological innovations, and shifting customer expectations contribute to the market's revenue growth. Clinical nutrition formulations play a vital role in addressing various ailments, including Gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses, cancer, liver diseases, and swallowing difficulties.

Malnutrition, a major concern globally, is driving the demand for clinical nutrition supplements. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of children suffer from stunting, wasting, or being overweight. Major nutrition food manufacturers are addressing this issue, with initiatives like Bayer's Nutrient Gap Initiative aimed at fighting malnutrition and improving access to nutritious food for 50 million people by 2030.

Neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and metabolic disorders are on the rise, further propelling the demand for clinical nutrition products. Companies like Esperer Onco Nutrition are innovating to provide nutrition supplements tailored to cancer patients' needs. Research and Development (R&D) activities focus on improving dietary supplements for chronic diseases, leading to the availability of functional foods and nutraceuticals in the market.

However, challenges such as lack of awareness about medical nutrition, stringent government regulations, and product recalls pose potential restraints. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued recalls due to undeclared allergens in some dietary supplement products, emphasizing the need for strict quality control.

Product Type Insights: The amino acid solutions segment dominated the global clinical nutrition market in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for protein concentrate. Protein supplements, like Glanbia Nutritionals' FerriUp, are addressing the needs of fitness enthusiasts and those with nutritional disorders. The multiple vitamins segment is expected to show steady growth due to the rising prevalence of vitamin deficiency, with Centrum launching multivitamins tailored for different demographics.

Application Insights: The pediatric malnutrition segment is poised to hold a significant revenue share, with companies like Abbott introducing innovative solutions like PediaSure to support children's growth and development. The metabolic disorders segment is anticipated to grow steadily, addressing the increasing prevalence of metabolic conditions like Phenylketonuria (PKU) through products like Galen Medical Nutrition's PKU EASY Microtabs.

Consumers Insights: The sports person segment is expected to lead in revenue share, driven by the rising demand for sports nutrition. Lonza's TWK10 sports nutrition, featuring a probiotic strain, exemplifies the industry's focus on providing comprehensive nutrition for active individuals.

Regional Insights: North America accounted for the largest revenue share, with the United States facing nutrition-related health crises, particularly in children. Initiatives like PLEZi Nutrition and strategic partnerships, such as Pendulum Therapeutics with Fonterra, are contributing to the region's growth. Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth, propelled by government regulations, start-ups focusing on clinical nutrition, and major players like Nestlé introducing plant-based alternatives. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to have a considerable revenue share, driven by government initiatives, a growing geriatric population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

