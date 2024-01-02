Medical Foods Market Size Worth USD 35.97 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical foods market size was USD 22.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The global medical foods market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a surging demand for personalized nutrition, and growing awareness about prebiotics and probiotic products. Medical foods are gaining traction as healthcare providers and patients recognize the pivotal role of diet in managing symptoms of various disorders, leading to a rising demand for specialized medical food tailored to specific conditions.

One notable trend is the demand for diabetic medical food, exemplified by Nestle's Glucerna products designed to manage blood sugar levels effectively, reducing the reliance on medication and averting complications. Customized nutritional solutions are emerging as viable alternatives to pharmaceuticals, complementing traditional medical therapies.

Probiotics, crucial for a healthy microbiota and enhanced metabolic processes, are gaining popularity. Danone's introduction of Almimama, a science-based probiotic supplement for breastfeeding mothers, reflects the global trend of increased sales and product launches in the prebiotic and probiotic market.

However, the market faces challenges such as limited awareness about medical foods, availability issues in developing countries, stringent product approval regulations, high costs, and limited reimbursement coverage. Regulatory barriers often impede the launch of new products, demanding significant time and resources from companies.

Route of Administration Insights:

In 2022, the oral segment dominated the global medical foods market, capturing the largest revenue share. The preference for oral administration is driven by cost-effectiveness, ease of integration into personalized medications, and quicker time-to-market facilitated by well-established technologies and quality control measures. Oral medical foods, available in various forms, including pre-thickened products and pills, present an appealing solution for healthcare facilities aiming to optimize resources.

The enteral segment is expected to experience moderate revenue growth, particularly driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases that make oral food consumption challenging. Technological advancements in enteral feeding devices contribute to the segment's growth.

Product Insights:

The powder segment is projected to hold a significant revenue share in the global medical foods market. Powder formulations, recommended by physicians for patients of all ages, offer commercial availability and ease of administration through oral and enteral routes. For instance, Danone's Souvenaid, a powder medical nutrition drink, addresses memory function in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

The liquid segment is anticipated to register steady growth, especially in pediatric and geriatric demographics, driven by increasing acceptance in cases where solid formulations are impractical or limited. Rising awareness about the benefits of liquid-formulated foods in maintaining hydration and electrolyte balance contributes to the segment's growth.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Institutional sales are poised to exhibit the fastest revenue growth in the global medical foods market. The surge is attributed to the rising number of patient visits to healthcare facilities for chronic disease management, resulting in doctors prescribing medical foods for specific conditions. The online sales segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share, driven by increasing online purchases of medical foods and the additional use of these products for long-term nutrition management.

Regional Insights:

North America led the global medical foods market in 2022, propelled by the presence of international companies and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe followed closely, driven by consumer awareness and supportive regulatory frameworks. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for a substantial revenue share due to rising development, urbanization, and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases associated with modernization.

The global medical foods market is witnessing dynamic growth trends, propelled by a convergence of factors that highlight the vital role of nutrition in disease management. As the market continues to evolve, key players are focusing on innovation and regulatory compliance to meet the growing demand for personalized and specialized nutritional solutions.

