Metal Cutting Machine Market Size Worth USD 10.02 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising trend of industrialization particularly in emerging countries, rapid growth of the automotive sector across the globe, and increasing adoption of industry 4.0 are some of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the Metal cutting machine market.
Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal cutting machine market is set for robust growth, with a market size of USD 5.96 Million in 2022, poised to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this growth include the rising wave of industrialization in emerging countries, the automotive sector's rapid expansion, and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0.
The market has undergone significant transformation fuelled by technological advancements and a shift towards automation and precision. Notably, the adoption of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology is on the rise, enhancing flexibility and precision in metal cutting operations. Automation elements such as tool changers and robotic systems are increasingly integrated to boost productivity.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @
Integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 has facilitated predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and data analysis in the industry. The automotive and aerospace sectors, reliant on sophisticated cutting technology, are major consumers of metal cutting machines. Laser cutting technology has gained popularity in industries like automotive, electronics, and medical, owing to its adaptability.
However, the emergence of additive manufacturing and 3D printing poses a challenge to conventional machining techniques. Moreover, high competition, regulatory requirements, and initial investment costs are hindrances to the market's revenue growth. Price fluctuations in raw materials also impact manufacturing costs, making it challenging for producers to maintain consistent prices and profitability.
Product Insights: Laser Cutting Dominates, Waterjet Cutting on the Rise
In 2022, the laser cutting machine segment secured the largest revenue share, driven by its precision, adaptability, and efficiency. Laser cutting technology's ability to cut through various materials with minimal waste makes it a cornerstone in the market. Waterjet cutting machines, with their cold cutting process and material flexibility, are expected to witness the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.
Tools Insights: Indexable Inserts Lead the Way
Among tools, indexable inserts take the lead with the fastest revenue CAGR. These inserts provide adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and increased tool life, reducing the need for complete tool replacement and minimizing expenses and downtime.
Application Insights: Automotive Dominates, Construction Gains Momentum
The automotive segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, emphasizing its crucial role in the metal cutting machine market. Metal cutting machines play a vital role in shaping and cutting modern materials to meet the automotive industry's lightweighting goals. The construction segment is poised to register the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by the machines' efficiency in fabricating structural steel parts for various projects.
Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America Shows Promise
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, propelled by rapid manufacturing expansion and technical advancements, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. North America is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by continuous investments in R&D, especially in industries like automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics, and healthcare.
In conclusion, the global metal cutting machine market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by technological innovations, automation trends, and the growing demands of key industries. While challenges exist, the market remains resilient, offering opportunities for manufacturers to adapt and thrive in this dynamic landscape.
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2022
| USD 5.96 Billion
| CAGR (2022–2030)
| 5.3%
| Revenue forecast to 2032
| USD 10.02 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2022
| Historical data
| 2019–2021
| Forecast period
| 2023–2032
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Product, tools, application, region
| Regional scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA
| Key companies profiled
| TRUMPF, AMADA Co. Ltd., ESAB Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, WARD Jet, Nissan Tanaka Corporation, Coherent Corp., Messer Cutting System
Omax Corporation, Boye Laser Applied Technology Co, Ltd., Sweden AB, Flow International Corporation, Prima Power, LVD Company NV, DMG MORI, and Mitsubishi Electric.
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global metal cutting machine market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for most of the market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, and testing. Some of the major companies included in the global metal cutting machine market report are:
TRUMPF AMADA Co. Ltd ESAB Corporation Bystronic Laser AG WARD Jet Nissan Tanaka Corporation Coherent Corp Messer Cutting System Omax Corporation Boye Laser Applied Technology Co, Ltd. Sweden AB Flow International Corporation Prima Power LVD Company NV DMG MORI Mitsubishi Electric
Strategic Development
In August 2023, Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited announced the acquisition of BioSpectra, Inc. and BioSpectra Canada, Ltd. Polydex acquired all the shares and business of BioSpectra, Inc. and BioSpectra Canada, Ltd. as part of the transaction, expanding their business portfolio in North America.
Segments Covered in Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global metal cutting machine market on the basis of product, tools, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Laser Cutting Machine Waterjet Cutting Machine Plasma Cutting Machine Flame Cutting Machine Others Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Indexable Inserts Solid Round Tools Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Automotive Defense & Aerospace Construction Marine Electrical & Electronics Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Road Safety Market By Solutions (Incident Detection & Response, Red Light & Speed Enforcement, ANPR/ALPR), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Forecasts to 2027
Siding Market By Application (Residential, Non-residential), By Material Type (Wood, Vinyl, Fiber Cement, Bricks, Concrete, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Seed Processing Market By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains), By Type (Seed Coating Material, Seed Treatment), By Equipment (Gravity Separators, Cleaners, Seed Treatment, Dryers), and By Region, Forecast to 2028
Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market , By Type, By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032
Green Funerals Market , By Type (Aquamation, Human Compositing, Others), By Natural Burial Sites (Hybrid Cemeteries, Woodland Burial Grounds, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web:
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: ...
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: insights
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107676735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.