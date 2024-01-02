Coated Paper Market Size Worth USD 33.15 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coated paper market , valued at USD 21.50 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth with a projected 4.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing demand for high-quality print images, a surge in internet trade, and online sales. Coated paper, known for its versatility and quality, finds extensive use in printing photographs, magazines, and promotional documents, offering a glossy appearance and improved resistance to dirt and moisture.

The coated paper market's growth is further propelled by its application in the food industry, where coatings enhance barrier qualities, protecting food products during storage and transit. Barrier coating technology addresses the limitations of paper, offering improved water resistance for various applications, including frozen food packaging. Additionally, coated paper's ink absorption capabilities contribute to accurate color reproduction, making it ideal for marketing brochures and photographic prints.

While the market witnesses' robust growth, fluctuations in the cost of wood pulp remain a key challenge. Unforeseen factors such as unexpected downtime, project delays, and transportation expenses affect wood pulp prices. Recycling coated paper emerges as a positive trend, providing environmental benefits by reducing water and energy consumption compared to producing new paper. Companies are encouraged to invest in recycling facilities to further promote sustainability.

In 2022, the woodfree segment dominated the coated paper market due to its biodegradable and renewable properties. Woodfree coated paper, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), signifies environmentally friendly sourcing. On the other hand, the mechanical segment is expected to grow steadily, driven by the rising demand for print advertising and educational materials.

Calcium carbonate leads the coating material segment, offering cost-effectiveness and enhancing printability and optical paper qualities. Kaolin clay is anticipated to experience the fastest growth due to its inherent properties such as color, brightness, and opacity.

The printing segment holds the largest revenue share, fueled by the availability of a wide range of coated printer paper options meeting diverse printing requirements. Coated paper's reflective properties provide sharper, brighter images, making it suitable for brochures, reports, and promotional materials. The packaging and labeling segment is expected to register moderate growth, driven by the demand for visually appealing and cost-effective coated paper labels.

North America led the market in 2022, driven by product innovation and technological advancements. Europe is poised for the fastest growth, emphasizing eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Key investments by companies like UPM and Stora Enso contribute to the region's market expansion. The Asia Pacific market is significant, reflecting a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly paper packaging, with major players like Asia Pulp and Paper actively pursuing sustainability goals.

The global coated paper market anticipates steady growth, propelled by the increasing demand for premium printing and sustainable packaging solutions. Market players are encouraged to invest in research and development to further enhance product quality, sustainability, and technological innovation.

