Pharmstars Announces“Digital Innovations In Oncology” Theme For Its Spring 2024 Accelerator

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PharmStars the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its Spring 2024 cohort around the theme“Digital Innovations in Oncology.” Startups with a digital product or prototype in the theme area should apply by February 1, 2024.PharmStars Spring 2024 accelerator program is open to startups with digital health solutions that pharma can use to improve all aspects of oncology drug development and treatment. Digital innovations in oncology for research scientists, providers, patients, and caregivers relating to any type of cancer are invited to apply by the deadline.PharmStars focuses on bridging the“pharma-startup gap,” helping pharma and startups overcome partnership barriers. PharmStars' unique PharmaU program provides education and intensive, personalized mentoring to help startups work more effectively with pharma.Dr. Neel Patel, CEO of ZiO Health (London, UK) of the Fall 2023 Cohort said,“PharmaU offered a well-structured curriculum that efficiently condensed all the essential information needed to understand how pharma organizations work and how to approach them strategically. The PharmStars mentoring was incredibly valuable in guiding us on shaping our pitch deck to effectively capture the attention of potential clients.”PharmStars' pharma members will have priority access to the startups that complete the accelerator program. The program will culminate with a private Showcase Event in Boston in June 2024, at which each startup will present to and meet one-on-one with PharmStars' pharma members.“Our pharma members are very interested in digital health innovations in cancer drug discovery, development, and treatment administration. They are also eager to work with startups with new ideas to support the detection, treatment, and monitoring of patients with cancer,” said Naomi Fried, PharmStars' founder and CEO.The Fall 2023 program will be PharmStars' sixth cohort. Fifty-eight digital health startups have successfully completed the program since it launched in June 2021. PharmStars graduates include startups of many sizes and various stages of financing.PharmStars graduates have benefited tremendously from the program. Fall 2023 PharmStars graduate and CEO of Ampersand Health (London, UK), Nader Alaghband, said,“PharmStars was one of the best and most practically useful of all the accelerators we've participated in.”David Zuleta, CEO of ModoScript (Miami, FL) and PharmStars Fall 2023 graduate, explained,“PharmStars was instrumental in refining our business model and building our messaging for pharmaceutical companies which resulted in highly successful engagement with the pharma champions.”Applications for the Spring 2024 accelerator program and additional details are available now on the PharmStars website. PharmStars is also currently accepting a limited number of additional pharma and biotech members for 2024. Membership information can be found at .

