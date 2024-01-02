Vultara And SRES Partner To Provide Automotive Security And Safety Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecurRESafe (SRES) and Vultara, Inc. (Vultara) have jointly announced a partnership today to provide cybersecurity and safety solutions to the mobility industry. This partnership opens up the opportunities for joint safety and security trainings and joint safety and security engineering services.

“This partnership brings the cybersecurity expertise and tools from Vultara together with the functional safety and autonomy safety consulting from SRES,” said Jody Nelson, Managing Partner at SRES.“We look forward to providing our customers with a full range of support in the automotive sector,” said Nelson.

Founded in 2020, Vultara provides SaaS tools and consulting service in automotive cybersecurity.“In the automotive industry, safety engineering and cybersecurity engineering need to proceed hand-in-hand.” Said Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara.“SRES's expertise and experience in the safety domain compliments ours in the cybersecurity domain. Now Vultara can provide FuSa and SOTIF services, thanks to our partner SRES, to the customers who need both safety and security.”

About SRES

SRES specializes in providing premium consulting and training services in functional safety, cybersecurity, autonomous safety and responsible AI. The expert team has a vast history of experience in automotive development, with focuses on electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Visit sres to learn more.

Our purpose is partnering with clients to develop responsibly safe and secure products. - Secure. Responsible. Safe. SecuRESafe. SRES.

About Vultara

Vultara is an automotive cybersecurity company based in Troy, Michigan. Founded by automotive engineering veterans and cybersecurity experts, Vultara provides a SaaS Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) covering every phase in cybersecurity engineering, from security concept design to manufacturing and post-production monitoring. Vultara's risk management web platform was developed from the ground up to meet ISO/SAE 21434 standard and accelerate cybersecurity regulations compliance. Visit vultara to learn more.

