5G Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Was Valued At US$22.971 Billion In 2022, Witnessing Significant Growth

The 5g wireless network infrastructure market was estimated at US$22.971 billion in 2022.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2028, the 5g wireless network infrastructure market was valued at US$22.971 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The expansion of 5G networks is a significant driving force behind the 5G wireless network Infrastructure market's rapid growth. 5G has transformed many aspects of wireless network infrastructure, including fiber, RAN, transportation, and asset management. Moreover, in February 2023, Kyndryl, the world's largest provider of IT infrastructure services, and Nokia, the global leader in cutting-edge networking technology, announced the extension of 3 years and expansion of their global network and edge collaboration to provide industry 4.0 solutions to customers worldwide.The 5G wireless network infrastructure is the system of components and technologies that allow 5G networks to function. The infrastructure is intended to support common 5G applications such as critical communications and enterprise networking and provide 5g network security from vulnerabilities.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the 5g wireless network infrastructure market upward. For instance, in September 2023, Siemens launched an in-house developed private 5G network infrastructure for the 5G mobile communications standard. The solution allows industrial companies to establish their own local 5G networks that will support automation applications optimally. Additionally, in June 2023, COMPLUS unveiled the world's first 5G private wireless network based on Nokia's digital automation cloud technology. The infrastructure is used to test applications and devices on 5G networks to allow automation in healthcare and other sectors through robotics and virtual reality.Access sample report or view details:The 5g wireless network infrastructure market, based on infrastructure is segmented into two main categories namely RAN and Core. RAN is widely used in 5g network infrastructure and accounts for a sizable portion of the 5g wireless network infrastructure market.The 5g wireless network infrastructure market, based on the band is segmented into two main categories namely Sub-6 GHz, and mmWave. Sub-6 GHz is more suitable for providing broader coverage and more affordable options and accounts for a major share of the 5g wireless network infrastructure market.Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to a significant portion of the 5g wireless network infrastructure market due to the expansion of 5g networks in the region. For instance, in February 2023, Nokia and China United Network Communication Group Co. announced an expanded partnership by trialing a 5G fixed wireless access solution in the current network based on Nokia's converged multi-access gateway. Additionally, in December 2022, Ericsson increased production in India to meet the demands of 5G network deployments.The research includes coverage of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, NEC, Mavenir, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Nokia Corporation are significant market players in the 5g wireless network infrastructure market.The market analytics report segments the 5g wireless network infrastructure market using the following criteria:.By InfrastructureoRANoCore.By BandoSub-6 GHzommWave.By GeographyoAmericas.United States.OthersoEMEA.Germany.UK.OthersoAPAC.China.Japan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd..ZTE Corporation.NEC.Mavenir.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.Nokia CorporationExplore More Reports:.5G Network Infrastructure Market:.5G Network And Service Assurance Market:.5G Network Emulator Market:

