India-UAE Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' Commences In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The armed forces personnel of the UAE are holding a joint military exercise with India named 'Desert Cyclone', a Defence Ministry official informed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the UAE Land Forces contingent comprising 45 personnel arrived in India to participate in the first edition of the India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone'.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan from January 2 to 15, the official added.

The MoD said that the UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade and the Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert and semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations.

The MoD said that the exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two friendly nations during peacekeeping operations. Drills planned to be rehearsed during the exercise include establishment of a joint surveillance centre, cordon and search operation, domination of built-up area and heliborne operations.

The exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides, the official added.

The MoD said that the exercise signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. It also aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

--IANS

gcb/rad