Centre Ready To Order CBI Probe Into Kaleshwaram Project: Kishan Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Telangana unit BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the BJP government at the Centre will order CBI inquiry into corruption in Kaleshwaram project within 48 hours after receiving a request from the state government.

He told reporters here that there was massive corruption in the project built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Kishan Reddy said the barrage built as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project developed cracks.

The project has become a waste as the entire water had to be released from the barrage due to cracks, he said.

"People of Telangana voted against corruption and family-rule of KCR. I want to ask the Congress government whether it is ready for a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project or not," he said.

Kishan Reddy said before elections Congress had charged BJP with being hand in glove with the BRS and now the Congress has to prove that it has no secret pact with the BRS.

He alleged that since the Congress government has a narrow majority, there is a public perception that it is acting in a manner to help KCR and BRS.

He remarked that the approach of both the Congress and BRS show that they have the same DNA.

Kishan Reddy also hinted that the schedule for Lok Sabha elections may be announced in the first week of March.

In an informal chat with the media persons, he said the BJP has finalised 50 per cent of the party candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Replying to another query, he said the Telangana BJP Legislature Party would soon elect its leader.

The BJP won eight seats in the 119-member Assembly in the recently held elections.

He said the BJP will contest for the Legislative Council seat which fell vacant due to resignation of Palla Rajeswar Reddy of BRS following his election to Assembly.

--IANS

ms/pgh