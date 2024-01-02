Transpire To Attend ALM Legal Week 2024 In New York

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Transpire Will Attend the Biggest Annual Event in Legal Technologies in the US

CHICAGO, Ill. – Jan. 02, 2024 – Leading litigation support software provider Transpire announced today that it will join the Legal Tech community in New York for ALM's Legal Week conference – the biggest and best-attended annual event in US Legal Tech for decades.

This is the startup's fourth time attending the trade show. Transpire leadership is eager to meet with existing and prospective customers to demonstrate how the Transpire platform is revolutionizing the post-discovery workflow. Litigation support service providers and AmLaw 200 law firms can benefit from Transpire's enhanced functionality and 2024 shift to cover more of the EDRM.

“We are ready for New York and what will surely be another exciting Legal Week,” said Jen Freeman, VP and Chief revenue Officer. “Transpire is poised for explosive growth in 2024. From enhancements to our Partnership Program to the launch of Transpire Certifications, as well as expanded functionality for new use cases across the Transpire platform – we simply cannot wait to share what we've been working on with familiar faces, trusted partners and prospective customers.”

Transpire is the only software solution to combine collaborative fact management and analysis, real-time transcription, deposition management and customizable presentation in a single online platform.

