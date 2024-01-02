Australia Nears All-Time High, China Slumps

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the first trading day of the year, as China stocks fell while Australia shares came within striking distance of their all-time closing high.

Markets in Japan and New Zealand were shuttered for holiday.

Japan was assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck its central region on New Year's Day, and markets in the country are closed until Jan. 4.

Nearly 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and at least eight people were reported dead from the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Japan's Nikkei 225 wrapped up 2023 with gains of over 28%, making it Asia's top-performing market.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index retreated 258.84 points, or 1.5%, to 16,788.55.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dropped 44.76 points, or 1.3%, to 3,386.35.

Official data showed China's manufacturing PMI contracted further in December 2023, in a sign that more policy support was likely needed to revive its economy.

However, a Caixin survey showed that manufacturing activity in China expanded in December. The manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 in December, up from 50.7 in November.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index sank 10.32 points or 0.3%, to 3,229.95.

In Taiwan, the Taiex retreated 77.05 points, or 0.4%, to 17,853.76.

In Korea, the Kospi index forged ahead 14.53 points, or 0.6%, to 2,669.81.

In Australia, the ASX 200 grew 36.97 points, or 0.5%, to 7,627.79.











MENAFN02012024000212011056ID1107676710