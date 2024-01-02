Palestinian Spokesman Slams Genocide As Mideast Violence Surges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Palestinians are the victims of a "genocide" committed against them by Israeli forces, the spokesman for the Palestinian President Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Tuesday, citing death of some 22,000 Palestinians amid the violence.

The "barbaric" acts committed by Israeli forces aim to "forcibly displace" thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, the spokesman said in a statement, emphasizing that the situation is at the precipice of "explosion."

He went on to underline the commitment of the Palestinians towards a "two-state solution" to the Middle East conflict, based on 1967 border lines with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. (end)

